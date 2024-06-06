Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation: ‘Take Steps’ event 2024

Take Steps is a walk event that brings communities together to support people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and their families.

The event is happening on Saturday, June 8th, at 10 a.m. at Connor Prairie in Indianapolis.

The goal is to let IBD patients know they are not alone in their struggles with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department, Tatijana Narwold, the Indiana Chapter Executive Director, and Ty Arbogast, 2024 Take Steps Pediatric Honoree, joined us to share more information.

Take Steps provides a sense of community for IBD patients and their families, helping them feel less isolated.

The event raises money for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, which supports crucial programs for patients and their families, funds groundbreaking research, and works toward finding cures for IBD.

Nearly 1 in 100 people live with IBD, and children under 18 are one of the fastest-growing patient groups. These diseases can severely impact their lives.

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation has invested over $500 million in research to find the causes, treatments, and cures for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Ty Arbogast from Avon, Indiana, is the 2024 Take Steps Pediatric Honoree. Diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, Ty also faced “failure to thrive” at age 1 and Alopecia Areata at age 4.

Despite dealing with daily fevers, pain, and fatigue, Ty is a passionate advocate for kids with lifelong illnesses. He motivates the community to find cures by sharing his story and encouraging others to speak up about their experiences with IBD.

The event is a day of high energy and fun, offering a great experience for families, friends, and the community.

Attendees will have access to valuable information and resources about IBD.

For more information, visit www.cctakesteps.org, contact Erin Lewis at 317-941-8027, or elewis@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Join the community on June 8th for a day of support and hope at the Indiana Take Steps event. Together, participants can make a difference in the lives of those affected by IBD.

About the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation:

The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is the largest voluntary non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures for inflammatory bowel diseases.

Their mission is to cure Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis and to improve the quality of life for those affected.

They fund research, provide educational resources, and offer support services for patients and families. For more information, visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.