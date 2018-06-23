CrossFit competition surpasses fundraising goal for homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of athletes gathered Saturday in Indianapolis for the fifth annual “Strength In Our Streets” CrossFit competition, raising more than $120,000 for local community outreach and homeless service providers.

The one-day tournament pitted 36 coed teams against each other in a series of high-intensity challenges and relay-style workouts at the Park Tudor School. Athletes described the challenges as “exhausting” but the “highlight of [their] year.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wheeler Mission and Outreach, Inc.

Strength In Our Streets 2018 will help Wheeler Mission serve more than 300,000 meals and provide more than 120,000 nights of lodging, the group said.

Outreach, Inc. leaders compared the teamwork and perseverance required for CrossFit to the determination needed to overcome challenges such as homelessness, poverty and addiction.

“That’s our theme this year for the event,” explained Outreach CEO and founder Eric Howard. “Never give up.”