Crown Hill neighborhood marks 1,000 days without youth homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One Indianapolis neighborhood is marking a major milestone in preventing crime.

Wednesday marks 1,000 days since Crown Hill’s last youth criminal homicide.

Officials with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition told News 8 the spark to turn things around came in November 2015 after a 21-year-old was shot and killed at the Burger King near 38th Street and Illinois Street.

“The girls love to come outside and play, and you should allow your kids to do that,” said Patrice Thomas, who has lived in the Crown Hill neighborhood for about a year. “You should be able to do that.”

Fast forward to Wednesday night.

It was a calm evening in the Crown Hill neighborhood for Thomas’ step-daughter Sanaii, and niece NaVaya, as they drew on the sidewalk with chalk and did cartwheels in the grass.

It was a picture of peacefulness that wasn’t around just three years ago.

The Crown Hill neighborhood has gone 1,000 days without a youth, gang or drug related homicide for 12-24 year olds.

It’s a change in stats Thomas was pleased to hear.

“I’m excited,” explained Thomas. “I mean, it’s been quiet. Ever since we moved over here we haven’t had any issues it’s been pretty quiet over here.”

Reverend Charles Harrison with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition credits the change to nightly patrols by the Ten Point Coalition, as well as help from local law enforcement and the neighborhood association. But Harrison also credits neighbors themselves.

“I really give a lot of people credit,” said Harrison. “It’s been really the team work.”

Harrison says just a few years ago, the area was plagued with drugs and gun violence. But he says targeting the area’s youth has been a major factor in turning the area around.

“We are teaching young people how to deal with conflict in healthy ways rather than using violence to settle their conflicts,” Harrison said. “So, we spent a lot of time on the streets helping young people settle their conflicts in healthy ways and not violent ways. Also, particularly that 18-24 age bracket, getting them into jobs and job opportunities.”

With Ten Point patrols expected to continue, Thomas says she’s thankful for the continued watchful eye, so her girls can continue to know a childhood they deserve.

“I see them (Indy Ten Point) walking up and down the neighborhood,” said Thomas. “They are very friendly and very nice. They try to keep the peace and the morale up. It’s really nice.”

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition patrols five Indianapolis neighborhoods: Crown Hill, Highland Park and vicinity, United Northwest area, Butler-Tarkington and the 42nd and Post Road area.

Crown Hill is the second neighborhood in Indianapolis that has reached 1,000 days without a youth homicide.

Butler Tarkington reached the 1,000-day milestone earlier this year.