Cubs win NL Division Series, beat Cardinals 6-4 in Game 4

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop reacts as the Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) tags out St. Louis Cardinals’ Kolten Wong (16) during the eighth inning of Game 4 in baseball’s National League Division Series, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Cubs clinched a postseason series at Wrigley Field for the first time ever, getting home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 Tuesday to win the NL Division Series in four games.

A day after hitting a postseason-record six homers, the Cubs hammered their way into the NL Championship Series by taking the best-of-five set before a rollicking crowd.

Manager Joe Maddon’s bunch of wild-card Cubs will face the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Mets matchup. The Mets took a 2-1 lead into Game 4 Tuesday night.

The Cubs last reached the NLCS in 2003, when they lost in seven games to the Marlins. Chicago dropped those final two at home, including the infamous Bartman defeat in Game 6.

Wrigley Field hosted its first Cubs game in 1916, eight years after they last won the World Series.