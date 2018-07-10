Cumberland issues boil water advisory

BERLIN – JANUARY 12: Water flows from a bathroom tap January 12, 2007 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) – The town of Cumberland has issued a boil water advisory for Gem Water customers until further notice.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least three minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This is a precautionary advisory and is being issued in accordance with Indiana regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in the system, a boil advisory must be issued to protect customers as a precautionary.

The boil water advisory, issued at 9 p.m. Monday, was expected to last no more than 36 to 48 hours.

The town of about 5,000 people straddles the border of Marion and Hancock counties.

Updates may be found on the town web page and the town Facebook page.

Customers with questions were asked to call the town at (317) 339-2655 or email blipps@town-cumberland.com.