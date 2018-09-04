Cumberland police searching for armed robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Cumberland are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, robbery occurred at the Speedway Gas Station in the 900 block of North German Church Road on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-teens. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, read and white shoes, a black mask and was armed with a possible semi-auto firearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.