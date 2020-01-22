Curtis Hill, other Republican AGs urge Senate to reject impeachment

(WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill on Wednesday went to Washington to urge the Senate to reject the articles of impeachment in a 14-page letter. He was joined by 20 other Republican attorneys general.

While the letter says the impeachment is a partisan response to the Democratic Party losing the 2016 election, Democratic leaders say Hill and others are just adding fuel to the partisan fire.

“We need to defend the Constitution and defend the concept of fairness,” said Hill.

The written to the Secretary of the Senate says the impeachment is a partisan effort. However notably absent from the signatures at the bottom are five other Republican attorneys general as well as any of the 24 from the Democratic party.

But Hill said this isn’t a sign of the partisanship the letter rails against.

“The impeachment process began when the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives and began talking about impeachment before there were any clearly articulable impeachable offenses,” Hill said.

Of course, Democratic party leaders see things differently, especially when it comes to Hill, a man even Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) says should resign as four women have said Hill touched them inappropriately in 2018.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody said the news conference is designed “to distance people from what he is undergoing here. I’m not sure i would trust a letter from someone who is at risk of losing their law license.”

The letter said the articles of impeachment are legally insufficient and factually flawed, even as the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) said last week the freeze of aid to Ukraine was unconstitutional.

While Congressional Democrats have been unable to peel away even moderate Republican support for most votes, Zody said he will wait until it’s over.

“You can’t just put partisanship on it as a label until the process is finished,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hill tells News 8 he has no concerns about the President’s phone call to Ukraine.

He hopes the letter from his fellow attorneys general helps make impeachment more difficult for whoever holds the presidency in the future.

“It’s being expanded now to a weaponized political tool that we really need to avoid going forward,” Hill said.

The five Republican attorneys general who did not sign onto this letter come from the states of Arizona, Idaho, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wyoming. While some are battleground states, others are Republican strongholds.

When it comes to Hill’s fight to defend his law license, News 8 can now report a former Supreme Court justice will submit her recommendation by Feb. 18.

The state disciplinary commission wants his license suspended for two years which means he could not serve as state attorney general.

Hill denies wrongdoing and wants the case dismissed.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue the final decision in mid-May.