Curtis Hill challenges call for special prosecutor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill challenged the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate groping allegations against him, as well as the authority of the state’s inspector general to build a case against him.

Attorneys representing Hill filed a document Thursday in Marion Superior Court citing the lack of a formal criminal complaint, the nature of the claims and the clarity of information detailed in Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry’s verified motion requesting a special prosecutor.

The four-page document does not address the validity of public statements made by three of Hill’s alleged victims but argues the appointment of a special prosecutor is “premature” because criminal allegations have not been filed with law enforcement, according to a copy of the court papers obtained by News 8.

Hill’s attorneys asked Judge Lisa Borges to halt the appointment of a special prosecutor “unless there is an actual specified criminal complaint provided to the state of Indiana” and resulting from an investigation conducted by officials with the appropriate authority and jurisdiction.

Moving forward with the appointment without a criminal complaint is “anticipatory” and “does nothing more than create the impression and fuel the speculation that there was a crime committed,” the document states.

Hill’s legal team also found fault with information referenced in Curry’s verified motion because it lacked sufficient detail and appeared to stem from an “ongoing investigation” conducted by Indiana Inspector General Lori Torres.

The inspector general is responsible for “addressing fraud, waste, abuse and wrongdoing in agencies,” Hill’s attorneys stated, citing Indiana Code 4-2-7-2.

Torres has the authority to investigate allegations of ethics violations, official misconduct, bribery, conflicts of interest, profiteering from public service and violations of executive branch lobby rules, among other complaints, according to Indiana Code 4-2-7-3, also cited in the document.

However, attorneys claimed the inspector general is not authorized to investigate Hill, implying public outcries of inappropriate touching do not constitute formal complaints of official misconduct.

Lawyers argued Hill has no knowledge of any “complaints alleging he has participated in any of the conduct outlined in Indiana Code 4-2-7-3,” according to court papers.

Hill denied the groping accusations during a press conference Monday and said he would not resign.

Three state representatives – Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis), Ryan Dvorak (D-South Bend) and Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) – announced Saturday they would ask Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) to launch an impeachment investigation.