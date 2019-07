INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a customer was shot at the Marathon gas station in the 1600 block of South Shelby Street just before 3:30 a.m.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Officers say the man is stable.

Police believe this may have been an attempted robbery.

A suspect description has not yet been released.