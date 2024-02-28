Customers, city looking forward to multi-million dollar upgrades at Indy City Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A downtown Indianapolis landmark is set to close for major renovations.

On Friday, the City Market will close to the public until 2026 for a multi-million dollar overhaul.

In store for the whole campus is a $17 million facelift, which includes updated office spaces, new apartments, and upgrades to the market house.

The closure leaves about a dozen businesses looking for a new home.

For many downtown workers and visitors, the Indianapolis City Market is a quick option for lunch.

One of those people is Rose Scovel, who works across the street in the City-County Building. She’s been grabbing a bite at the market two to three times a week for nearly ten years.

“It’s so convenient for us,” Scovel said. “It’ll be different definitely for those of us who are regulars and a little sad. Really hoping the best for the companies that are moving somewhere else and able to make a go of it.”

The city announced its plans to revitalize the area in September. Gershman Partners and Citimark were selected as the developers.

Megan Vukusich, director of the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, says the project has been in the works since 2021.

“We’re really excited to be able to invest in the structure itself,” Vukusich said. “(Making) sure that it maintains its sustainability long term.”

With downtown workers no longer communicating in the office the same as before the pandemic, the city hopes the renovations will help build a new identity for the area.

“Coming out of this post-pandemic time for downtown Indianapolis, the additional residential units that we want to add to the campus is going to help support that future retail,” Vukusich said. “We’ve just seen this change in who is downtown on a daily basis.”

It’s a change Scovel has also noticed herself. She’s hopeful for what’s to come, savoring some of her favorites until the very end.

“You get to know some of the vendors a little bit,” Scovel said. “Some of them have changed over time. This week, I’m kind of doing a parade of last eats with some of my favorite vendors.”

City officials have not announced an exact opening date for the market. Once it reopens, it will be managed by a new private company which will be chosen in the coming months.

It will be up to new management to decide whether or not current vendors will be welcomed back.