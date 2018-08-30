Cutting the cord still popular, but why?

NDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – How many people are cutting the cord? In other words, how many people are ditching cable?

A study about cord-cutting released in summer, increased estimates about how many people will make the switch but keep their internet. Customers can pay anywhere between $35 to $150 a month for cable, TV and internet and sometimes, phone combo plans. Paying for internet may be cheaper but costs can add up when adding streaming services.

Locally, Xfinity internet with fast download speeds can cost you nearly $70 a month. That’s without Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime subscriptions. Add those subscriptions and that sometimes adds up to about the same amount as cable tv packages.

A 2018 study from eMarketer is predicting the trend will continue to go towards cord-cutting.

News 8 asked people in downtown Indianapolis if they still pay for cable tv and why.

“I travel a lot for work and I have Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime,” said Katie Cosgrove. “So, I don’t see the point in paying for it. I don’t watch anything live.”

“I just think there is so much content online there’s no reason to sign a large contract with a cable company,” said Isaac Hoghlind.

“We have a home theater that we get all the content we can get, so I got content coming from all over and I like the consistency of cable,” said Steve Fusek.

“We both have streaming services. We both have Hulu, Netflix and HBO and I don’t watch a ton of TV,” said Danielle Hall. “Again, it would all be based on sports, that would be only deciding factor for me. I hate that I can’t get sports.”

According to a study by eMarketer, about 50 million people in total or nearly 33 percent of people will drop cable or satellite TV subscriptions by 2021. Some of the main reasons that the study found people wanted original content from services like Netflix and Hulu. It’s also easier than ever to watch live TV without hardware or installation fees with services like Sling TV.