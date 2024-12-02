Get ready for Cyber Monday! Amazon’s best deals you won’t want to miss

Cyber Monday is here, and we’ve put together a list of some of the best deals you won’t want to miss on Amazon.

Cyber Monday is the ultimate day for snagging incredible discounts on everything from tech gadgets to home essentials. With deals popping up across the web, it can be tough to know where to start—but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Check out these deals you won’t want to miss.

See all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals by clicking here.

Apple Cyber Monday Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods 4

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Apple Watch SE

Vacuums & Carpet Cleaner Cyber Monday Deals

Bissell Little Green Machine

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Tineco Wet/Dry Vacuum

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Dyson V8 Vacuum

Dyson Ball Animal 2

Lego Cyber Monday Deals

Lego Icons Tiny Plants

Lego Flowers Bouquet with Vase & Lights

Lego Creator Main Street Building Toy Set

Upgraded LED Light Kit for Lego Up House

Lego Holiday Camper

Lego Space Exploration Shuttle

Lego Friends Space Exploration Rover

Lego City Coffee House Building Set with Light

Lego Pirate Ship

Additional Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

2-Pack Beckham Hotel Pillows: Save 41%

Shark Flex-Style Hair Dryer & Styling System: Save 28%

Beats Solo-4 Headphones: Save 50%

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Noise Canceling Headphones: Save 54%

Samsung 49” Curved Gaming Monitor: Save 41%

Amazon Firestick 4k: Save 56%

Echo Show 8: Save 47%

PlayStation VR2 Bundle: Save 42%

Beats Solo-4 Headphones: Save 50%

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Noise Canceling Headphones: Save 54%

Samsung 49” Curved Gaming Monitor: Save 41%

Amazon Firestick 4k: Save 56%

Echo Show 8: Save 47%

PlayStation VR2 Bundle: Save 42%

See all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals by clicking here.