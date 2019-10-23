Cybersecurity battalion to be located in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s growing defense industry is further expanding into the digital battlefield. Governor Eric Holcomb has announced a National Guard cyber battalion will be located in the Hoosier state.

The 127th Cyber Protection Battalion will be made up of nearly 100 soldiers focused on cybersecurity and cyber warfare.

“Warfare is becoming increasingly digital and it’s an honor for Indiana to be home to those who protect our country from computer-generated threats,” said Gov. Holcomb.

The Army National Guard created the Virginia-based 91st Cyber Brigade in 2016. It’s made up of five battalions, four are located on the East Coast. The 127th Cyber Battalion is the first to be in the Midwest.

“With our National Guard’s current cyber resources and Indiana’s top-notch academic institutions, our state is a natural fit for one of the country’s first cyber battalions,” said Holcomb.

The Governor’s office says the National Guard soldiers will have access to the U.S. Department of Defense’s only live, full-scale cyber range at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Jennings County. The center provides realistic simulations with live environments for cyber and electronic warfare testing and training.

“I am excited about the opportunity of stationing a cyber battalion in the Indiana National Guard. Indiana is well suited to build and generate mission readiness with this critical force structure,” said Indiana’s Adjutant General, Brigadier General R. Dale Lyles.