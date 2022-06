News

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist on the 3000 block of S. Rural Street.

After being transported to an area hospital, the cyclist was pronounced dead. Accident investigators are on scene, as there is no further information available at this time.

News 8 has a crew on its way to the scene.