News

Dad’s viral meme sparks series of hilarious parenting videos

Reel Tok with Kayla: Josh Gillett’s content creation career started with a picture on the day they took their first newborn child home from the hospital.

“I thought it was appropriate to wear a dad outfit so I took my dad’s actual cargo shorts, his polo, his high white socks and my buddies got me some dad shoes,” said Gillett. He asked his wife to snap a quick photo that was later turned into a viral meme.

He kept the online momentum going by creating and posting videos about fatherhood.

“I thought it would be funny to just kind of recreate what I see on a daily basis,” said Gillett.

He’s famous for making messes, as kids love to do. Gillett uses a confetti gun in a lot of his videos to exaggerate how chaotic toddler messes can be. But he also likes to show off his dad dance moves.

He also has used humor to shed light on some really relatable parenting issues like the challenge of displaying patience and controlling our emotions around kids.

Though Gillett has done some paid partnerships he said his content is mostly just for fun.

“My goal is always just to spread laughter, humor,” said Gillett. “If one person smiles or laughs from it then it’s worth it for me.”

You can follow Josh Gillett on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

For more Reel Tok and Kid-ing with Kayla click here or follow her on Facebook!