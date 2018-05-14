David Letterman talks racing

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday night, Graham Rahal and his family went to dinner with David Letterman, an owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which supports Rahal’s IndyCar races. 

Rahal says they spoke — among other things — about Letterman’s role in the racing team, his enthusiasm for IndyCar and that big beard he’s sporting since his retirement from late night television.

WISH-TV talked to Letterman at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday about racing, travels and coming back home again — to Indiana. 

Watch the video for the whole conversation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: