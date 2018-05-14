David Letterman talks racing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday night, Graham Rahal and his family went to dinner with David Letterman, an owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, which supports Rahal’s IndyCar races.

Rahal says they spoke — among other things — about Letterman’s role in the racing team, his enthusiasm for IndyCar and that big beard he’s sporting since his retirement from late night television.

WISH-TV talked to Letterman at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday about racing, travels and coming back home again — to Indiana.

Watch the video for the whole conversation.