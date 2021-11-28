News

David’s Cold Start to the Week Ahead

The northwest wind that kicked in yesterday is bringing in enough cold air to keep our temperatures below normal for the next 2 days. Then we start a warming trend that lasts the rest of the week into early December.

Sunday night – Temperatures dropping into the 20s by midnight. Reaching a low of 23 Monday morning.

Monday – Mostly sunny but still chilly. High only 43.

Tuesday – Not quite so cold. a low of 32 in the morning and up to 49 by afternoon.

You can see the light snow to our northeast from the low pressure area that move through Indiana Saturday. Some flurries around South Bend and Fort Wayne.

We are feeling the impact of the northwest wind circulating around the low pressure far to the northeast.

21 degrees on Friday morning was the coldest temperature of the season so far. We could be close to that, especially in outlying areas Monday morning.

It starts out very cold Monday morning and stays chilly all day. Not real windy, but it will feel like the 30s all day.

With clouds drifting through, it will stay below average Monday.

Only a few degrees warmer on Tuesday as another cold front moves through.

8 Day Outlook – Mostly dry weather expected through the week until scattered rain showers are possible next weekend. Otherwise, temperatures start out cold but increase to above average temperatures in the 50s starting Wednesday.