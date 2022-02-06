News

David’s Sunday Evening Update..

After that record setting snow event last week, this is the day we have been waiting for. Lots of sunshine and lots of snow and ice melting. However, as temperatures drop tonight, there could be some re-freeze into some icy patches on the roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Be careful out there late tonight and Monday morning.



Tonight – Mostly clear and not so cold. Low 21.



Monday – Mostly cloudy with a chance for some light snow showers passing through midday. Little or no accumulation is expected. High 30



Tuesday – Becoming partly cloudy and warmer. high 36.

The temperatures above freezing have started to melt some of the water around the edge of Morse Reservoir. But don’t look for open water and water skiing anytime soon!!

Some of the record 7.6″ snow from last week is starting to melt. Officially, at the Indy Airport, it was down to 6″ of snow on the ground Sunday morning. We will probably melt a few more inches in the week ahead.

Not nearly as cold tonight because of southwest winds. But there still could be some re-freeze. So watch out for some icy patches late tonight and Monday morning.

Our weekend warming trend suffers a setback with a weak weather system moving through Monday. Some light snow showers are possible late morning or early afternoon. Little or no accumulation is expected.

Not much to see but FutureCast shows a few scattered blue spots in Indiana midday Monday. If you see any snow showers, they should only last an hour of less.

Because of the clouds and a shift to northwest winds, Monday will be colder than Sunday afternoon.

8 Day Outlook – Quiet with above average temperatures Wednesday. Some light snow showers possible late Thursday into Friday. Minor snow accumulation in central Indiana. More significant snow possible in northern Indiana. Seasonable temperatures into next weekend. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.