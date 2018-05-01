Day care says boy’s injuries caused by another child; mom says ‘it’s negligence’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The owner of a north side day care said it was another child – not an employee – that injured a 1-year-old boy and caused cuts and swelling to his face.

Tiffany Griffin said her 13-month-old son, Jesse, is recovering and stable at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Griffin said doctors are still examining the boy to make sure he is OK.

“I’m at a loss for words. I’m upset,” Griffin said.

Griffin said a worker at KiddieGarden day care near 38th Street and Kinnear Avenue called he around 2:30 Monday saying Jesse’s face was swollen. The mom said she rushed over and called for police and an ambulance.

The day care owner said a two-year-old girl caused the injuries.

“It shouldn’t have happened if it was a two-year-old. It shouldn’t have happened if it was an adult,” Griffin said. “It shouldn’t have happened if it was a two-year-old under the care of an adult.”

No one answered the door at the day care Tuesday and the owner declined an on-camera interview. She said over the phone that a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and saw Jesse hurt.

The owner said that worker called the parents, police and day care management.

“It was negligence any way it goes. It was child abuse any way it goes. If it was me or (Jesse’s dad), we would be arrested,” Griffin said. “I think it should be fully investigated and they should do something about it.”

KiddieGarden’s owner said she is cooperating with police.

The day care released a statement saying, in part, “We are deeply saddened by what took place,” and “our hearts go out to Jesse and his family.”

Griffin said her son is strong and she’s praying for his recovery.

“Because that’s all I could do. But be a great mother to him and make sure we support him,” Griffin said. “Make sure he gets all the service and care that he needs.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is not releasing the police report.

Online records for the KiddieGarden on Kinnear show the day care had no complaints and no enforcements after an October 2017 inspection.