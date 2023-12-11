Daybreak Drive-IN: Chase leads to police gunfire… Tennessee deals with devastation… Indiana Fever land top pick again

Daybreak Drive-IN posts every morning before 5 AM. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s Daybreak Drive-IN includes a chase and gunfire that started with “spinning,” the pain of twisters in Tennessee, and why the Indiana Fever won’t know for a while if they’ll get college basketball’s biggest star.

A man is under arrest after an early Sunday chase that led to police gunfire. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it started when officers spotted several cars spinning and driving recklessly – and saw someone fire a gun nearby. That led to a chase, which ended when officers said the driver rammed a squad car, and an officer fired. The shots did not hit anyone, and the driver was arrested.

Firefighters say a girl helped save the rest of her family when she noticed smoke building their home on Sunday morning. She then alerted everyone when she spotted flames. The Indianapolis Fire Departmnet says 10 people live in the house on the northeast side, not far from Lawrence North High School. Family members, from young children to grandparents, are OK.

People in Tennessee are digging out from underneath devastating weekend storms that killed six people, toppled houses, and cut power to tens of thousands. Government officials confirm three deaths north of Nashville, near the Kentucky state line, and three more in a neighborhood near downtown.

Donald Trump says he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial. In a social media post Sunday, the former president said he “very successfully and conclusively” testified last month and saw no need to appear again. He was scheduled to do so on Monday.

The Indiana Fever has landed the top pick in next year’s WNBA Draft. The selection could bring the team the highest-profile college player in years: Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark. It’s far from a sure pick, though. Clark has one more year of eligibility remaining after this season and has not said if she’s ready to turn pro. The Fever also had the top pick last year and selected instant star Aliyah Boston.

Indianapolis Colts are still on a playoff path, despite losing badly Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals. From a tie at halftime, the Colts gave up 20 unanswered points in the second half, to lose 34-14. Indianapolis is now 7-6, like five other teams in the AFC. The simplest path to the playoffs: Win out and they’re in.

Listen to the Daybreak Drive-IN every day by subscribing through Apple, Spotify, or Google.