Daybreak Drive-IN: Mourning a Marine from Indiana… Hamas leader dies in airstrike… Olympians brave the bacteria
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final Daybreak Drive-IN podcast of the month includes details about the death of a Marine from Avon, what we know so far about an overnight assassination in the Middle East, and what Fever star Caitlin Clark says calls "weird".
- Many are mourning a Marine from Central Indiana, after his death in a training crash in California. The Corps says Staff Sgt. Jerry Betzold was killed when a Humvee rolled over Saturday. Betzold was from Avon. He joined the Marines in 2016 and was recently promoted.
- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit Madison County during Monday night’s storms, hitting with wind of up to 130 miles an hour. That puts it in the EF-2 range. The most significant damage is to the administration building for Lapel-Frankton Schools. What used to be a gym is now just columns and trusses with no walls or roof.
- The overnight hours saw a major story develop out of the Middle East. A key leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is dead after an early-morning airstrike in Iran. There is no immediate response from Israel, which had pledged to kill Haniyeh and others at the helm of Hamas. There is also no comment yet from President Biden, who has been urging Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire in their war.
- Water worries aside for the moment, the men’s and women’s Olympic triathlons went forward today. Bacteria levels in the Siene River had postponed several days of practice and one day of competition.
- With the WNBA’s Olympic break, the Indiana Fever don’t play for more than two weeks, but the team was on the court Tuesday. Teams are still practicing in order to stay sharp. Fever star Caitlin Clark talked about it yesterday, saying it’s “weird” not playing, but that it’s healthy and needed.
- The Indianapolis Colts have a long practice this morning at training camp in Westfield. They’ll take the field for an hour and a half, starting at 10am. Gates open at 9. There is no practice tomorrow.
- It’s partly cloudy and muggy this morning. Brace for scattered storms this afternoon. Some of them may be severe. Temperatures should top out at 90°
