Daybreak Drive-IN: Overnight stabbing critically wounds baby girl

A heartbreaking overnight crime is our top story in the Daybreak Drive-IN for Wednesday.

Police say an infant is severely injured after a stabbing in a northeast Indianapolis hotel. It happened at a Days Inn near 82nd and I-69. IMPD says medics rushed the baby girl to the hospital in Critical condition. She’s since been upgraded to serious but stable. Police indicate they know who did it, but they have not announced an arrest – or said how or why the person did it.

A hopeful in the race to be Indiana’s next governor is filing suit to be on the ballot. John Rust voted in the Democratic primary in 2016 and the Republican primary in 2020. Indiana law says a candidate must have voted with his or her party in at least the previous two primaries. Rust is running as a Republican. He contends the law is unconstitutional.

A stunning story is unfolding in Las Vegas, where prosecutors say two teenagers targeted people on bicycles, drove them down, and captured the crashes on video. One of the victims died – and the teens now face murder charges. The hit-and-runs happened one month ago.

The owners of a popular bottled water brand must stop using a longtime source. Regulators in California say Arrowhead can, after more than a century, no longer use water from a spring that flows through a national forest. Community groups argued for years that the company was hurting the natural balance of the area by taking the water away.

The game of golf is getting a new home in Indiana. The Fort Golf resort in Lawrence Township will be the home to a new headquarters for the Indiana Golf organization. A new fundraising campaign kicked off Tuesday – hoping to raise $6.5 million for a new facility, which will include a Hall of Fame – and be named for the late Pete and Alice Dye.

