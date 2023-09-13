Daybreak Drive-IN: Rare ‘For Sale’ sign along Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Indiana is on the market. It's our top story in the Daybreak Drive-IN for Wednesday.

A key piece of downtown Indianapolis real estate is on the market. The Emmis building on Monument Circle will list for $35 million. The building went up on the southwest quadrant of the circle in 1998 — at the height of the radio conglomerate’s heyday.

The head of Hamilton Southeastern Schools is on her way out — with final steps in the split happening during a school board meeting this morning. Yvonne Stokes has been with the district of some 21,000 students for two-and-a-half years. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Matt Kegley is set to take the helm on an interim basis.

A Kokomo police officer is off the job for now and faces charges — accused of violating a protection order. The order restricts the contact Travis Williams can have with his wife. She reported last week that he showed up at her house in violation of the order. Williams has been with the department for 15 years; he’s now on administrative leave.

Russia and North Korea appear to have tightened their relationship – in a face-to-face summit between the leaders of the two nations. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un met at a remote rocket launch facility in Siberia. Kim emerged promising Russia ‘full and unconditional support’. The two countries have been working toward deals that will help Russia with shells and rockets for the Ukraine war while drawing North Korea closer to its ambitions in space.

Taylor Swift cleaned up at last night’s VMA’s – taking home Video, Artist, Song, and Album of the Year. Ice Spice won Best New Artist. The night also saw Shakira take the Video Vanguard award and Diddy recognized as a Global Icon.

Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is out for the rest of the season. The Jets confirm that he has a torn Achilles tendon – suffered early in Monday night’s game against Buffalo. Rodgers just joined New York in the offseason.

