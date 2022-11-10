Sports

DC attorney general files civil consumer protection lawsuit against Commanders, owner Snyder, NFL, Commissioner Goodell

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. A woman accused Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder of sexually harassing and assaulting her on a team plane in 2009, and the woman was later paid $1.6 million by the team to settle her claims, according to a document obtained by the Washington Post, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
by: Associated Press and Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — DC attorney general files civil consumer protection lawsuit against Commanders, owner Snyder, NFL, Commissioner Goodell.

“After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation.That was all a lie. Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results,” Attorney General Karl Racine said Thursday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces run for Indianapolis mayor

Local /

What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance

Politics /

Pacers to debut new uniform Saturday night

Indiana Pacers /

IMPD: Person dies after shooting on the city’s northeast side

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.