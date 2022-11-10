WASHINGTON (AP) — DC attorney general files civil consumer protection lawsuit against Commanders, owner Snyder, NFL, Commissioner Goodell.
“After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogyny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation.That was all a lie. Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results,” Attorney General Karl Racine said Thursday.