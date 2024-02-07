ISP: Man struck and killed on I-70 on the west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State police are investigating a deadly crash on I-70 on the west side.

Investigators say it happened at around midnight early Wednesday morning. Troopers say a man was hit and killed on I-70 eastbound, near the Sam Jones Expressway exit. Police think the man was outside of his vehicle when he was struck.

According to investigators, the other driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with troopers.

INDOT says the eastbound exit ramp was closed for the investigation. It reopened just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.