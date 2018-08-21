Death investigation under way at west side strip mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation was underway Monday night after a body was found in a strip mall on West Washington Street near South Lynhurst Road, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:05 p.m. to a wooded area behind a strip mall with a Kroger grocery at 5173 W. Washington St. An ambulance was dispatched two minutes later for an unconscious person.

Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD said a body was found at the scene, but the circumstances behind the person’s death were not immediately known. Police at the scene said the person may have been near a makeshift homeless camp.

No other information was immediately available. Homicide investigators were being called to the scene.