Death investigation under way at west side strip mall

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation was underway Monday night after a body was found in a strip mall on West Washington Street near South Lynhurst Road, police said. 

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 10:05 p.m. to a wooded area behind a strip mall with a Kroger grocery at 5173 W. Washington St. An ambulance was dispatched two minutes later for an unconscious person. 

Sgt. Jim Gillespie with IMPD said a body was found at the scene, but the circumstances behind the person’s death were not immediately known. Police at the scene said the person may have been near a makeshift homeless camp. 

No other information was immediately available. Homicide investigators were being called to the scene.

