Death investigation underway in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city’s police department has taken a person into custody as it continues to investigate a suspicious death.

Police said Sunday that Derick Nigh was taken into custody on an unrelated charge of posession of a handgun.

The investigation was underway Friday afternoon in a home in the 200 block of East Franklin Street. That’s about four blocks east of the Public Square downtown.

Lt. Michael Turner said in an email that there is no threat to the public.

“This investigation continues and more information will be released as it comes available,” police said in a Tweet.