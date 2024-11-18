Decatur Twp. teacher injured in car crash right outside high school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Decatur Township High School teacher was hurt in a car accident Monday morning that school officials say happened just outside the building.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to assist with an accident with injuries near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved, but IMPD told News 8 around 10:30 a.m. the scene remained “very active.”

A spokesperson with the Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township says the teacher injured was rushed to a hospital for treatment. They also said the accident was “very visible” to students and staff at the high school’s main entrance.

“We appreciate and are thankful for the support of our first responders, including IMPD, the Decatur Township Fire Department, and Decatur Township School Police,” the school said in a statement.

Counseling and support services were available to students and staff in need.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

Statement from MSD Decatur Township