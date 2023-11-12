Decent fall weather for the week ahead

TONIGHT

Sunday night should be another cold one with low temperatures once again just above freeing in Indianapolis and colder than that in smaller town. Winds out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Skies will be clear which is great news because we will likely have an aroura borealis outside to keep an eye out for. The further north you are in the state the more likely you are to see some of the spectacle. The aurora will be at peak strength after the midnight hour.

TOMORROW

Monday will be warmer with high temperatures into the 60s thanks to plenty of sunshine all day long. The skies over all of Indiana will be almost perfectly clear. Winds out of the south and west at 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday night once again returns to cool and mostly clear conditions. Winds light out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH. Low temperature by the morning hours around 30 degrees. This will be the coldest morning in this stretch and should start warming up from here.

TUESDAY

Tuesday remains mild with a high temperature near 60 degrees. Skies won’t be perfectly sunny anymore but mostly sunny throughout the entire day. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

8 DAY

The next week ahead will pleasant and warm to start but cooling down and clouding up as we make out way towards next weekend. Despite these clouds, most of the next 8 days will be dry. The best chance for rain to sneak into the forecast next week is Thursday night into Friday. Chances for rain are currently only around 40 percent for that time frame.

Next weekend looks brighter but cooler with chances for rain once again lowering to 10 percent at best. High temperatures back into the 50s and lows in the 30s.