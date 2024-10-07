Delphi defense witness arrested for forgery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An expected key defense witness in the Delphi Murders trial has been arrested on charges of forgery.

Ripley County authorities have charged Todd Click, 51, with forgery, official misconduct, and obstruction of a child abuse assessment.

Click worked as a DCS as a Family Case Manager from July 2023 to March 2024.

Investigators allege Click “falsified at least ten (10) MaGik entries and forged the signatures of parents/caregivers on at least seven (7) DCS forms required in the assessment process.”

MaGIK (Management Gateway for Indiana Kids) is the DCS case management system.

The case started with a complaint forwarded to the Indiana Office of Inspector General.

“While I have no information that his complete disregard for DCS policy and children safety caused any actual harm, these crimes put at least five (5) Ripley County families and eleven (11) children in danger because he failed to perform his duties as he was trained,” Michael Lepper, special agent with the Indiana Office of Inspector General, wrote in the warrant seeking Click’s arrest.

Click was arrested Thursday. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday in Ripley County.

Before working for DCS, Click served as a Rushville police officer and an Indiana State Police agent.

RIchard Allen’s defense team had cited Click’s work to investigate a possible link between the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German to Odinism.

Allen’s defense has claimed in court papers that the 2017 murders appeared to be a “ritualistic sacrifice.“

Judge Frances Gull has blocked testimony about Odinism during Allen’s trial, which is scheduled to begin October 14.