Delphi Murders: Next court date for Richard Allen set

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next hearing in the double murder trial of the man accused of killing two Delphi teenagers has been set for Friday August 23, 2024.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

A filing in MyCase shows the judge in the case, Francis Gull has set aside that date for a hearing that will be partially closed to the public.

The order states that the first portion of the hearing will be closed to the public, while the second half of the hearing will be open to the public.

The order does not specify what the hearing is going to address, but there are several motions made by the defense that Judge Gull took under advisement in hearings at the end of July.

Allen’s trial has already been pushed back several times since his arrest. The most recent trial dates were May 13-31, but the case was pushed to October after the defense told Judge Gull that they needed more time to present their case.

The trial is now set to start Oct. 14 and run through Nov. 15.