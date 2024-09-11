Delphi Murders prosecutor objects to potential trial delay

Richard Allen in Courthouse. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Delphi Murders prosecutor wants the judge to reject a new defense request that could delay the trial scheduled to begin next month.

Nick McCleland filed his objection Tuesday in Carroll Circuit Court.

McCleland wants Judge Frances Gull to deny a defense request that would allow Richard Allen’s defense team to launch a new appeal in the case.

Allen’s attorneys have asked Judge Gull to certify her order that prohibits the defense from mentioning Odinism in the trial and that would allow the jury to hear Allen’s reported confessions to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

If granted, the appeal process could significantly delay the start of the murder trial. Jury selection is scheduled to begin October 14.

In the filing, the prosecutor argues Allen’s lawyers have not raised a substantial question of law, and the appeal would unnecessarily create a second delay in the trial.

“That a delay of a long, complex trial so close to the start date is burdensome on the State and on the family of the victims, as well as financially burdensome on the county,” McCleland wrote in the court filing.

Judge Gull has not indicated when she might rule on the defense request.