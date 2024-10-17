Judge in Delphi Murders trial says she will ‘run a tight ship’, even on election day

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The special judge in the Delphi Murders trial met with the media today as the long-awaited trial of Richard Allen, accused of killing two Delphi teenagers, begins tomorrow in Carroll County.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Judge Fran Gull met with members of the credentialed press to discuss how the trial will unfold, the rules she plans to enforce and the logistics of the jury and the gallery.

Gull said she plans to ‘run a tight ship’, including holding court six days a week and won’t even stop for election day.

Jurors were told to vote before arriving in Carroll County and are now sequestered under the supervision of the sheriff’s office.

Gull told the media the jury will have no contact with the internet, radio or television that isn’t supervised. Jurors will be able to meet with family on weekend, under supervision. Jurors will be able to make calls, again under supervision.

Gull also told the media there are 72 seats in the courtroom. 30 of those seats are reserved for the family, 12 for the media and the rest for the public.

News 8’s Tim Spears was able to take photos inside the Carroll County courtroom where Allen will be tried.