Graphic photos of Delphi teens’ murder scene introduced in trial of accused killer

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The second week of the trial of a man accused of killing two Delphi teenagers in 2017 included graphic photos of the murder scene being introduced as exhibits.

Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland brought two investigators to the stand in the Monday morning session. Carroll County Deputy Darren Giancola took the stand and described participating in the search for Libby and Abby. He described the early search as just that, a search, opposed to a murder investigation.

Giancola was later told somebody had found something, possibly the bodies, near the creek. He told the jury he saw a muti-colored shirt and a shoe.

Giancola said he then saw the girls’ bodies. “One was nude, the other was clothed,” he told the jury. Giancola said he recognized them based off photographs. He told the jury it was apparent they were deceased and no lifesaving measures were undertaken.

Indiana State Police Sargeant Jason Page took the stand and described documenting the crime scene.

The prosecution presenting multiple exhibits including photos of the crime scene. Several family members in the courtroom began to hold hands, Libby German’s mother began to cry. Judge Francis Gull appeared concerned for the jury. Libby’s sisters looked away.

Several photos appear to have been taken from atop a ladder and show a top-down view of the scene. The photos show both girls, Libby’s face is covered in blood, there is blood 3 feet up on a tree and the leaves and area surrounding is saturated in blood. Both girls were covered with tree limbs.

Richard Allen, 52, is charged with murder and murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the deaths of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German. The girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge near Delphi on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after they went missing.

Allen was first investigated in 2017 and again in October 2022. After a second police interview, he was taken into custody.