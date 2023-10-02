Demand Answers: Submit your questions for WISH-TV’s Indianapolis Mayoral Debate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV wants to get answers to your questions for the candidates for mayor of Indianapolis before you cast a ballot.

WISH-TV will host the first live, televised debate of the 2023 election featuring Democrat Joe Hogsett and Republican Jefferson Shreve.

The debate will air live Monday October 23 at 6pm on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.

It will be the first one-hour televised debate in an Indianapolis mayoral campaign in nearly 20 years.

Now Indiana’s Best Political Team wants to know what questions YOU want answered, and what topics YOU want covered.

Email us your questions for the debate to AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.