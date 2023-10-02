Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Demand Answers: Submit your questions for WISH-TV’s Indianapolis Mayoral Debate

(WISH Image)
by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV wants to get answers to your questions for the candidates for mayor of Indianapolis before you cast a ballot.

WISH-TV will host the first live, televised debate of the 2023 election featuring Democrat Joe Hogsett and Republican Jefferson Shreve.

The debate will air live Monday October 23 at 6pm on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.

It will be the first one-hour televised debate in an Indianapolis mayoral campaign in nearly 20 years.

Now Indiana’s Best Political Team wants to know what questions YOU want answered, and what topics YOU want covered.

Email us your questions for the debate to AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana councilman who came out...
Indiana News /
Louisville couple faces corrupt business...
Indiana News /
Fever’s Aliyah Boston unanimous choice...
Indiana Fever /
Andretti clears first hurdle to...
Sports /
Gaetz says he will seek...
Political News /
Westfield mayor released after being...
Local News /
Beyoncé hits the big screen...
Entertainment /
Vonnegut Museum celebrating Banned Books...
Local News /