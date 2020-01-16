Sports

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

by: Marianne Garvey, CNN
Posted:

(CNN) — Demi Lovato has announced she’ll perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The singer took to Instagram with the news, posting an official photo with the caption, “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL.”

The announcment comes two days after revealing she will also perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month.

Lovato hasn’t performed live since 2018, before being hospitalized for a drug overdose that July. She sought treatment and has talked about her sobriety since.

Her last single, called “Sober,” was released in June 2018.

The 2019 Super Bowl featured Gladys Knight singing “The Star Spangled Banner.” In 2018, The year prior, Pink sang the national anthem while battling the flu.

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headline the halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV will be broadcast live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Feb. 2.

