Demolition begins on troubled Greenwood motel

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — City officials confirm that the long-awaited demolition has begun on the former Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites.

Over the next few days, crews will be on site until 11 a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to work on the project. Crews will begin demolition on the main building once temperatures improve.

Officials say police, fire, and emergency medical services personnel have made 289 visits to the property.

The city does not have plans for the land but looks forward to revitalizing the area. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has previously expressed interest to News 8 that he wants to see another hotel in the space.