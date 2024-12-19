35°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
35° Indianapolis

Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers unique outlet for holiday stress relief

12-18-24 Relieving Holiday Stress

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking for a fun way to relieve holiday stress? The Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers a unique outlet to help you let out all of that negative energy.

Whether it’s axe throwing or smashing items in a “Rage Room,” the Demolition Den is a popular spot for those looking for a fun and therapeutic way to let off some steam.

Owner Darah Farrar explained that the Demolition Den houses two Rage Rooms, where guests can destroy breakable items in a safe and controlled environment.

But that’s not all — Demolition Den also has five lanes for patrons to try axe throwing. Guests can book up to five people per lane for a thrilling hour of ax throwing, or for those who want to extend the fun, a two-hour block is also available to reserve. Each lane is equipped with a projected screen where players can enjoy a variety of games, such as a zombie target game or a classic duck hunt challenge.

To learn more about the Demolition Den, click here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police shooting on South Warman...
Crime Watch 8 /
Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash...
Local News /
House rejects Trump-backed plan on...
Political News /
Anthony Richardson and Will Levis...
Indianapolis Colts /
Wolves to take center stage...
Pet Pals TV /
IMPD investigating fatal crash near...
Local News /
Indiana Crimes Gun Task Force...
Crime Watch 8 /
Delphi defense team wants 2...
I-Team 8 /