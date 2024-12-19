Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers unique outlet for holiday stress relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking for a fun way to relieve holiday stress? The Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers a unique outlet to help you let out all of that negative energy.

Whether it’s axe throwing or smashing items in a “Rage Room,” the Demolition Den is a popular spot for those looking for a fun and therapeutic way to let off some steam.

Owner Darah Farrar explained that the Demolition Den houses two Rage Rooms, where guests can destroy breakable items in a safe and controlled environment.

But that’s not all — Demolition Den also has five lanes for patrons to try axe throwing. Guests can book up to five people per lane for a thrilling hour of ax throwing, or for those who want to extend the fun, a two-hour block is also available to reserve. Each lane is equipped with a projected screen where players can enjoy a variety of games, such as a zombie target game or a classic duck hunt challenge.

To learn more about the Demolition Den, click here.