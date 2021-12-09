News

Department of Ed honors distinguished schools

Edgelea Elementary is one of two Indiana schools to receive the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School award for the 2020-2021 school year. (photo courtesy of Edgelea Elementary School)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Two Indiana schools have received the National Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished School award for the 2020-2021 school year. The Indiana Department of Education says the awardees include Edgelea Elementary School in Lafayette and Pine Tree Elementary School in Avon.

The IDOE says schools receive the award for excellence in one of three categories.

Edgelea Elementary received the award for category 1, exceptional student performance and academic growth. Pine Tree Elementary was honored for category 2, closing the achievement gap between student groups.

The third category honors schools that demonstrate excellence in serving special populations of students.

“Edgelea and Pine Tree elementaries are examples of schools that recognize our collective opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and continue to challenge the status quo in order to improve educational outcomes for our most vulnerable students,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. “They are a model for schools across Indiana and across the country, and I am thankful for the educators in these buildings who are making a difference for our students.”

The IDOE says schools are selected based on their ability to demonstrate team approaches to teaching and learning, professional development opportunities for staff, individualized programs for students and strong partnerships between the school, parents and the community.