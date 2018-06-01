Deployed army sergeant receives Bryant Evolution home comfort system

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Army National Guard First Sgt. Steven Allman and his family received a Bryant Evolution home comfort system after being named a “True Hero” by Chapman Heating and Cooling.

Allman is currently deployed to the Middle East. His wife Jenni was there when the comfort system was installed.

“We are humbled by this donation and thankful to the team at Chapman for their generosity,” she said. “This is a great reminder of the strength of our support here in Indiana and a wonderful tribute to troops deployed everywhere.”

The system was a welcome gift just prior to Memorial Day.

Jeff Chapman, owner of Chapman Heating and Cooling and the 2017 Bryant “Dealer of the Year,” led the installation.

“As we approach the Memorial Day weekend and pause to reflect on the tremendous sacrifice our veterans have made for our country, this project is a natural way to extend our appreciation and support an Indiana family sacrificing for our country right now,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to give back to our military community by playing our part in the donation of this Bryant Evolution system.”

Bryant’s “True Heroes” program helps local dealers give back to their communities.

