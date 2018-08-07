Deputies: Woman admits making up sexual assault, wanted to fulfill ‘rape fantasy’

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – A woman is being held in the Madison County Jail after admitting to deputies that she lied about being sexually assaulted.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Marguerite Wallace admitted to not telling the truth when she reported being sexually assaulted by a male suspect on July 3 at Mounds State Park.

Originally, Wallace told investigators she was jogging through the park and came upon a man who was standing alone along the trail and was acting suspicious. “As she attempted to divert to another trail the suspect came up from behind her and took her to the ground. He struck her in the face several times and groped her. She fought him off and he fled,” according to an earlier email from the sheriff.

During the course of the investigation, officers obtained an admission receipt and a partial credit statement of the potential statement from the day of the supposed incident.

Authorities ultimately located the supposed male suspect, who told police he met Wallace on an app called “Whisper,” responding to a post from her stating that she was looking for someone to fulfill a “rape fantasy.”

The male was able to provide investigators with screenshots of his conversations with Wallace, corroborating his version of the events.

A follow-up interview was conducted with Wallace where she admitted to not telling the truth about the sexual assault, according to deputies.

She faces a preliminary charge of false informing.