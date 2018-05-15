Deputy Pickett honored at Boone County ceremony

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – As leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., for the 37th annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service, a special service also occurred in Boone County.

A service for four fallen county officers, including Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Pickett, was conducted. Pickett died when he was shot during an on-foot pursuit of a suspect in March.

In February 1935, Sheriff John Pepper died in a crash. He had only been in office for a month. Pepper was 38 years old.

Richard Brown was a state trooper. He died in a crash in 1967 at 40 years old.

In 1993, Master Trooper Michael Green was trying to serve an arrest warrant when he was shot and killed.

Almost 25 years later, on March 2, 2018, Pickett was shot while attempting to apprehend a fleeing suspect. Pickett was 34 years old.

“We’ve done this for so many, many years now, but it’s very touching for us because we lost one our own just over two months ago,” Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said.

It was what you’d expect from a memorial service: tears, patriotism and tradition. But, there was something very different than the past 25 years: a recent line-of-duty death.

For the most part, the Pickett family has stayed out of the public eye. But, that didn’t stop others from attending and showing their support with many other people.

“I remember when it happened. It was in the paper,” Zionsville Ann Pagano recalled. “It’s extremely sad, these young men. As a mother of three boys, early 30s, you realize how their life is taken from them.”

Pagano did not know any of those honored. “That doesn’t matter to me if I know them. I didn’t know officer Pickett either personally, but it’s the sacrifice.”

Boone County officials said they are working on some kind of monument to honor the four. Details have not been finalized.

Watch the entire ceremony below.