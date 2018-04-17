Despite arrest, Carmel still seeks skateboarding bulldog

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – This week, Carmel police charged 22-year-old Reid Albrecht in connection with the theft of an English Bulldog named Gus, but the dog is still nowhere to be found.

Gus’s family, Jeremy and Christina Kiger and their three daughters, said they’re still holding onto hope that Gus could return home safely.

The Kigers said Gus went missing last October after being let out to the backyard that is enclosed in an invisible fence.

“My middle daughter went to look for him to play with him. She went outside and she came back in and said, ‘Mommy, I can’t find Gus,'” said Christina Kiger.

She said the family searched for weeks, notifying friends and neighbors, posting signs and doing everything they could think of to bring Gus home.

“Turn the fence off, and cut up hotdogs and put them in the front yard, and put the blanket out and all of that is to try and lure him back into the yard,” she said. “We were giving up hope. The sadness, the depression, the anxiety of where he was and what was going on with him. We just really didn’t know what to do next.”

At that point, Christina Kiger said, she was advised to begin a Facebook page for Gus that quickly reached thousands of people.

“The love, the support, the prayers, the kindness, the gifts, I mean people just were wonderful to us,” Kiger said. “They kind of just took us in and said, ‘We are sad, we are here for you, let us help you try to find him.'”

Carmel Police Department continued its investigation for six months, resulting in the announcement Monday of theft charges for Albrecht. While the family was relieved to hear an arrest had been made, they still have unanswered questions.

“We want more answers. We need to know what happened to him. We need to know where he is,” Kiger said.

Police said Gus’s disappearance is a criminal act, and the Kigers said they have realized that could allude to potentially terrible consequences for their beloved pet.

“Those type of things we block out. Because it’s not fair for an innocent animal to be stolen. So, we don’t think about those things,” Kiger said. “We’re adults and we can deal with this. But it’s not fair to our girls.”

The Kigers shared several family videos with 24-Hour News 8, including a doggy birthday party, and Gus skateboarding and running through the snow with his family.

“Our one youngest daughter was 9 months at the time we got him, so they kind of grew up together. So, the girls really, that was their brother,” Kiger said. “We still miss him everyday. We talk about him everyday. That has not changed.”

A $4,000 reward was offered to anyone who can return Gus to the Kiger family. The police are also still accepting tips in the case. Contact them at (317) 571-2580.