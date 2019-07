INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie stopped by The World of Beer downtown to talk about Snapshyft, a new app that lets users fill in otherwise undesired shifts in the food and hospitality business.

Addison Lusby detailed to Wolfsie how exactly the app works and just how useful it can be.

You can find more info on the app here.

Check out the videos for more!