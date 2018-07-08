Dick Wolfsie drops by all-new Sun King distillery in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie dropped by the recently opened Sun King Brewery in Carmel.

The phrase Sun King comes from the brewers’ “desires to make as many seasonal and specialty beers as possible and the sun’s relationship to our world and everything we know and love,” according to Clay Robinson of Sun King.

Check out the segments above as Wolfsie toured the venue.

