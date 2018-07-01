Dick Wolfsie drops by Bethel AME Church

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie swung by 64th Street and Zionsville Road to visit the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the very first African-American church in Indianapolis. 

The church was organized in 1836 and have been in the downtown area for 147 years. 

Wolfsie got a lesson on the church from Olivia McGee-Lockhart before listening to the organ played by John Ivory Campbell.

Check out more in the segments above. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: