Dick Wolfsie drops by Bethel AME Church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie swung by 64th Street and Zionsville Road to visit the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the very first African-American church in Indianapolis.

The church was organized in 1836 and have been in the downtown area for 147 years.

Wolfsie got a lesson on the church from Olivia McGee-Lockhart before listening to the organ played by John Ivory Campbell.

Check out more in the segments above.