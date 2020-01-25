Dick Wolfsie gets a sneak peak of Disney on Ice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that are unique to central Indiana.

This week, Dick visited Bankers Life Fieldhouse to get an inside look at the production of Disney on Ice.

“We have ‘Toy Story 3,’ ‘Little Mermaid,’ Disney Pixar’s ‘Cars’ and ‘Frozen,'” said Kelly Beaulieu with Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice will run throughout this weekend and will feature six shows at the fieldhouse.

“We have over 200 costumes,” said ensemble dancer Chelsea Ridley. “It takes a lot of training and stamina, but we’re all world class athletes; we train our whole lives for this so we make this a piece of cake.”

Disney on Ice has over 300 props including items like Buzz Lightyear’s instruction manual, Ursala’s seashell and Prince Eric’s telescope.

“We have an amazing props department so if anything does go wrong, they can jump in and they can fix things,” said TJ Kehoe with Disney on Ice.

Disney on Ice will have shows after this weekend in other cities, you can purchase tickets online.

