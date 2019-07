INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While many racing fans are prepping for what’s the action on the tracks Sunday, some wonder what may go on behind the scenes.

This week, Dick Wolfsie got a chance to sit down with Ron McQueeney, the former director of photography at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Originally from Plainfield, McQueeney served in his role from 1977 up until his retirement in 2011.

Check out more in the interview above!