Dick Wolfsie tours the Circle City Industrial Complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This time Dick stopped by and toured the Circle City Industrial Complex.

During his tour, Dick looked at the Full Circle Nine Gallery, which is an artists co-op. He looked at some of the art on display, including works by News 8’s Joy Hernandez.

In addition to an artists co-op, the Circle City Industrial Complex also includes a brewery, a distillery and a place for workers.

The Circle City Industrial Complex, which used to house an engine factory, is about 40,000 square feet and takes up an entire city block between Brookside Avenue and Massachusets Aveneue.

