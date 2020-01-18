Dick Wolfsie tours the Indianapolis Home Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie share a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Dick toured the Indianapolis Home Show which opened Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Brad Davis with Davis Homes said his family-owned business has attended the show many times over the course of the last 20 years.

Dick Wolfsie tours Indianapolis Home Show Part 2

People who go to the home show can find many different homes. Shelby Upchurch from Luxe Home Interiors showed Dick around a ranch home.

“That open concept with kitchen and great room connected all in one is definitely still very popular in the trend,” said Upchurch.

Dick Wolfsie tours Indianapolis Home Show Part 3

Upchurch also showed off the “flex suite” which is a live-in area that includes a small kitchen.

“This particular area was added on and it worked out beautifully,” said Upchurch.

2020-01-18 – News 8 Daybreak at 9AM – 2

The show began Friday, Jan. 17 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 26. Ticket information can be found here.

